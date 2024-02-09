Home

First Reaction Of Sonia Gandhi To Bharat Ratna Awards For Former PMs Narasimha Rao, Charan Singh

Bharat Ratna: Congress ex-president and leader Sonia Gandhi reacted on Central Government’s decision to confer India’s highest civilian award to former Prime Ministers PV Narasimha Rao, Chaudhary Charan Singh, and agricultural scientist MS Swaminathan

New Delhi: After recently announcing the Bharat Ratna for BJP veteran leader LK Advani, Prime Minister Narendra Modi informed on Friday that former Prime Ministers PV Narasimha Rao and Chaudhary Charan Singh, along with agricultural scientist MS Swaminathan, will be conferred India’s highest civilian award. After the Central Government’s decision to award the country’s highest civilian honour to former PMs, Congress ex-president and veteran leader Sonia Gandhi told India Today TV that she welcomes the move. On being asked about her opinion on India’s highest civilian award being conferred on late PM Narasimha Rao, the Congress leader stated that she welcomes it.

