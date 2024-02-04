Bharat Ratna To LK Advani: Nitish Calls Up BJP Stalwart, Hails His ‘Inspiring’ Role In Nation-Building

Home

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar hailed the contribution of LK Advani to nation-building and recalled the time when he had the opportunity of working with the BJP stalwart in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government.

New Delhi: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar Saturday termed the contributions of Lal Krishna Advani in nation-building as “inspirational” as congratulated the BJP stalwart for being named as the latest recipient of the Bharat Ratna award– India’s highest civilian honour.

Nitish, who recently re-joined the BJP-led NDA after severing ties with the Mahagathbandhan alliance in Bihar, dialled the former deputy prime minister and congratulated him after his name was announced as a recipient of the Bharat Ratna.

The JD (U) supremo hailed Advani’s contribution to nation-building and recalled the time when he had the opportunity of working with him in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government.

“The contribution that Advani ji has made to the country’s development and nation-building in various roles and capacities during his long public life is unforgettable and inspiring,” he said.

‘Learned a lot from Advani’

The Bihar CM also said that he learned a lot from the BJP veteran.

“I also got an opportunity to work with him in the Union cabinet during the tenure of former PM respected Atal Bihari Vajpayee. I learnt a lot from him,” he said.

“The CM extended his best wishes to Advani ji for the central government’s decision to confer Bharat Ratna award on him. He spoke to Advani ji over the phone and extended his heartiest congratulations to him,” an official statement from the chief minister’s office (CMO) said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that Advani will be conferred with the Bharat Ratna, the country’s highest civilian award.

Kumar said Advani is one of the most respected statesmen in the country.

‘Proud of Advani ji’

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader Samrat Choudhary, in a video statement, also extended his wishes and congratulated Advani for the award, saying his life has been an inspiration for everyone.

“We are indeed very proud and delighted that Advani ji will be conferred with the Bharat Ratna. He dedicated his entire life to the country and society… I would like to thank the PM for this decision,” he added.

Wishes pour in for LK Advani

Several other BJP leaders also congratulated Advani.

“Advani ji ignited the ‘alakh’ of cultural nationalism through his Rath Yatra and the parameters of honesty he created are huge. We are very happy that our honourable leader and former deputy PM Advani ji has been conferred with Bharat Ratna,” former Union minister and BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad told news agency PTI.

“We thank our PM for this decision which has made people of the country and every BJP worker happy,” said Prasad.

Senior BJP leader and former Union minister, Shahnawaz Hussain, said, “It is a happy day for all of us as our beloved leader Advani has been conferred with Bharat Ratna. I want to thank the PM and the central government for the decision.”

(With PTI inputs)

