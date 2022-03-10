Kapurthala Election 2022 Result LIVE: Counting of votes for 4 assembly segments in the Kapurthala district will begin at 8 AM. Kapurthala district has four assembly segments—Bholath, Kapurthala, Sultanpur Lodhi, and Phagwara. Kapurthala went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Punjab Assembly elections 2022 on February 20, 2022. The district falls under the Doaba region of the state of Punjab.Also Read - Khanna, Samrala, Sahnewal, Ludhiana East, Ludhiana South, Atam Nagar, Ludhiana Central, Ludhiana West, Ludhiana North, Gill, Payal, Dakha, Raikot, Jagraon Election 2022 Result LIVE: Counting To Begin Soon at 8 AM

All necessary arrangements have been made for the counting. The postal ballots will be counted first, and then the votes polled in the EVMs will be counted. While a final picture will be clear by noon, the first trends are expected to pour around 8 am. Follow our updates for the latest trends/results and round-wise updates from the counting center in the district. Also Read - Phillaur, Nakodar, Shahkot, Kartarpur, Jalandhar West, Jalandhar Central, Jalandhar North, Jalandhar Cantt, Adampur Election 2022 Result LIVE: Counting Of Votes To Begin At 8 AM