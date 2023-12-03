Top Recommended Stories

  • Bhopal Assembly Election Result 2023: BJP Crosses Halfway Mark, Congress Ahead on 52
Bhopal Assembly Election Result 2023 Live Updates: Keep yourself updated with all the latest developments regarding the Assembly elections on India.com.

Updated: December 3, 2023 2:11 PM IST

By Joy Pillai | Edited by Joy Pillai

BHOPAL
Bhopal Election Result Live Updates: Counting Of Votes Underway, BJP Leading On 130 Seats

Bhopal Election Result 2023 Live Updates: The counting of votes for the Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election 2023 has begun at 8 am on Sunday. Emerging trends for all 230 Assembly constituencies will become apparent as the day progresses. However, the final results for the Berasia, Bhopal Uttar, Narela, Bhopal Dakshin-Paschim, Bhopal Madhya, Govindpura, Huzur, and Sehore are expected to be clear by noon.

Live Updates

  • Dec 3, 2023 2:11 PM IST

    Bhopal Assembly Election Result 2023: Watch Wife of CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan hugs party’s female supporters

  • Dec 3, 2023 1:36 PM IST

    Madhya Pradesh Result 2023 Live Updates: CM Shivraj Chouhan, BJP state president VD Sharma exchange sweets | Visuals

  • Dec 3, 2023 1:25 PM IST

    Madhya Pradesh (MP) Election Result 2023 LIVE UPDATES: BJP croses halfway mark

  • Dec 3, 2023 1:02 PM IST

    Bhopal Assembly MP Election Result 2023: Early Trends
    • Berasia: 149
    • Bhopal Uttar: 150
    • Narela: 151
    • Bhopal Dakshin-Paschim: 152
    • Bhopal Madhya: 153
    • Govindpura: 154
    • Huzur: 155
    • Sehore: 159

  • Dec 3, 2023 12:53 PM IST

    Madhya Pradesh Result 2023 Live Updates: A staffer at CM House gets emotional as she gives a flower to CM Shivraj Chouhan

  • Dec 3, 2023 12:47 PM IST

    Bhopal Result 2023 Live Updates: Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan along with party leaders Narendra Singh Tomar and Jyotiraditya Scindia observes election results as the counting of votes continues, in Bhopal

  • Dec 3, 2023 12:18 PM IST

    Bhopal Assembly MP Election Result 2023: Kamal Nath leading Chindwara with 13,600 votesā

  • Dec 3, 2023 10:49 AM IST

    Madhya Pradesh Result 2023 Live Updates:

    ·
    Shamshabad: 148

    ·
    Mandsaur: 224

    ·
    Maihar: 65

    ·
    Burhanpur: 180

    Ashok Nagar: 32

  • Dec 3, 2023 10:32 AM IST

    Bhopal Assembly MP Election Result 2023: Early Trends

    ·
    Berasia: 149

    ·
    Bhopal Uttar: 150

    ·
    Narela: 151

    ·
    Bhopal Dakshin-Paschim: 152

    ·
    Bhopal Madhya: 153

    ·
    Govindpura: 154

    ·
    Huzur: 155

    ·
    Sehore: 159

  • Dec 3, 2023 10:17 AM IST

    Bhopal Assembly MP Election Result 2023: Counting of votes underway

