Bhopal Assembly Election Result 2023: BJP Crosses Halfway Mark, Congress Ahead on 52

Bhopal Assembly Election Result 2023 Live Updates: Keep yourself updated with all the latest developments regarding the Assembly elections on India.com.

Bhopal Election Result Live Updates: Counting Of Votes Underway, BJP Leading On 130 Seats

Bhopal Election Result 2023 Live Updates: The counting of votes for the Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election 2023 has begun at 8 am on Sunday. Emerging trends for all 230 Assembly constituencies will become apparent as the day progresses. However, the final results for the Berasia, Bhopal Uttar, Narela, Bhopal Dakshin-Paschim, Bhopal Madhya, Govindpura, Huzur, and Sehore are expected to be clear by noon.

