Bhopal Assembly Election Result 2023: Counting Of Votes Underway, BJP Leading On 130 Seats

Bhopal Assembly Election Result 2023: Counting Of Votes Underway, BJP Leading On 130 Seats

Bhopal Assembly Election Result 2023 Live Updates: Keep yourself updated with all the latest developments regarding the Assembly elections on India.com.

Bhopal Election Result Live Updates: Counting Of Votes Underway, BJP Leading On 130 Seats

Bhopal Election Result 2023 Live Updates: The counting of votes for the Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election 2023 has begun at 8 am on Sunday. Emerging trends for all 230 Assembly constituencies will become apparent as the day progresses. However, the final results for the Berasia, Bhopal Uttar, Narela, Bhopal Dakshin-Paschim, Bhopal Madhya, Govindpura, Huzur, and Sehore are expected to be clear by noon. The state went to the polls on November 17 in a single phase to elect representatives on 230 Assembly seats, with roughly 71.16 percent of eligible voters exercising their franchise. The BJP has been in power in Madhya Pradesh for the last 15 years, with a brief interruption when the Congress made a comeback in the 2018 elections, winning 114 seats. However, in March 2020, the BJP returned to power in the state after the collapse of the Congress government.

