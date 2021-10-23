AP Inter Supply Result 2021: The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) has declared AP Inter Supplementary Result 2021 on Saturday, 23 October. Candidates who appeared in Andhra Pradesh Intermediate Supplementary examination can check the result by visiting the official site of BIEAP on bie.ap.gov.in and Manabadi on manabadi.co.in.Also Read - LIVE NOW AP Inter Result 2021: BIEAP 2nd Year Intermediate Results DECLARED at bie.ap.gov.in | Results Link, Steps To Check Scores, Time Here

The Board has declared both first year and second year result together. Candidates who have appeared for the supplementary examination can check their result by following the simple steps given below.

The AP Inter Supplementary Exams 2021 were conducted with proper COVID-19 protocols such as wearing masks, maintaining social distancing, and others in place. For more related details, candidates can visit the official site of BIEAP.

How to check AP Inter Supplementary Result 2021?

Visit the official site of Manabadi on manabadi.co.in.

Click on AP Inter Supply Result 2021 on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download it.

Take a print out of the same for further need.

AP Inter Supply Result 2021: Direct link to check for 1st year

AP Inter Supply Result 2021: Direct link to check for 2nd year