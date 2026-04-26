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Big development in Iran-US war as Irans Foreign Minister Araghchi arrives in Islamabad; key details here

Big development in Iran-US war as Iran’s Foreign Minister Araghchi arrives in Islamabad; key details here

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has arrived in Islamabad for high-level meetings with Pakistani leaders as efforts intensify to restart stalled US-Iran negotiations.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi (Photo Credit: Ali Khamaj)

Iran-US war: In a significant geopolitical development, Iran’s Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi returned to Islamabad on Sunday evening following his recent diplomatic engagements in Oman. According to Iran’s state broadcaster Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB), Araghchi landed here after his one-day trip to Oman. Notably, this is Araghchi’s second visit to the Pakistani capital in two days. Also, the Iranian minister is expected to continue onwards to Moscow after concluding his brief stop in Pakistan. Here are all the details you need to know about the latest developments on Iran’s Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi visit to Pakistan.

Why is Araghchi’s return to Pakistan significant?

The report has said that Araghchi travelled from Oman to Pakistan’s Nur Khan Airbase on the outskirts of Islamabad. The visit is described as a short transit stop before his departure to Russia. Readers should note that Araghchi’s return to Pakistan is part of diplomatic efforts to continue to sustain the US-Iran peace talks, despite US President Donald Trump cancelling the planned visit of his representatives to Islamabad.

Why Araghchi earlier departed from Pakistan?

Araghchi earlier departed from Pakistan’s capital of Islamabad late on Saturday before sharing a framework aimed at “permanently ending” the ongoing conflict with the United States in West Asia, outlining its position during discussions with the Pakistani leadership.

Also read: Where is Iran’s new supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei? Why is he missing from Iran-US talks? Here’s what we know

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In a post on X, following his departure from Islamabad after a day of high-level meetings with the Pakistani leadership, Araghchi said that Iran had shared its position on a workable framework to permanently end the war and added that it remains to be seen whether the US is genuinely committed to diplomacy.

“Shared Iran’s position concerning a workable framework to permanently end the war on Iran. Have yet to see if the U.S. is truly serious about diplomacy,” the Iranian FM said in his post.

Also read: Was Iran forced into a ceasefire? Here’s what Iranian Supreme Leader’s India representative has said

The Iranian delegation, led by Araghchi, departed Islamabad earlier after a day of high-level meetings with the Pakistan leadership, leaving Pakistan’s ambitious claims of brokering a US-Iran peace deal as part of the second round of negotiations in tatters.

(With inputs from agencies)

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