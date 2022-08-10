New Delhi: In a big relief to suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma, the Supreme Court has today transferred to Delhi High Court all the cases registered against her across the nation. Nupur Sharma has been in the eye of the storm ever since she made alleged inflammatory comments about Prophet Muhammad during a live channel debate.Also Read - Raksha Bandhan 2022: Yogi Adityanath Govt Announces Free Bus Services For Women In UP From Tonight

The court also added that protection from arrest to Nupur Sharma shall continue in all pending and future FIRs till the probe is completed. Also Read - Amid Rise In COVID Case, More Transmissible Omicron Sub-Variant Detected In Delhi's LNJP Hospital; Alert Sounded