Big setback for Imran Khan as court sentences supporters of Former Pakistan PM’s party to 10 years imprisonment, reason is…

Top PTI leaders of Imran Khan's party including Omar Ayub Khan, Shibli Faraz, Shahbaz Gill, Zulfi Bukhari, Murad Saeed, Zartaj Gul have been found guilty for the May 9, 2023, Pakistan protest.

Imran Khan BIG update: In a big setback for Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, an anti-terrorism court sentenced 47 Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders and supporters to 10 years imprisonment. In its recent development, the court also imposed a fine of KR 5,00,000 fine each in absentia for vandalism and violence during the May 9, 2023, protest. For those unversed, following the arrest of former premier and party founder Imran Khan in Islamabad, a countrywide protest was launched by workers and leaders of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). Here are all the details you need to know about the recent action taken by the anti-terrorism court of Pakistan against the supporters of Imran Khan’s party.

What are the charges against Imran Khan’s party supporters?

Charged with arson, siege, vandalism, attacks on police and damaging government property, specifically in connection with attacks on the GHQ gate, Hamza Camp, the Army Museum and Sixth Road Metro Station during the violence during the May 9, 2023, protest, the PTI leaders were brought to the anti-terrorism court of Pakistan.

A group of protesters also tried to storm the General Headquarters, the seat of the army chief, in Rawalpindi, resulting in vandalism of the properties. The case was registered at the RA Bazar Police Station, Rawalpindi, soon after the incident.

What has the anti-terrorism court said on May 9, 2023, Pakistan protest?

The anti-terrorism court (ATC) Rawalpindi judge, Amjad Ali Shah, issued the verdict against the 47 who had already been declared as proclaimed offenders. The court found them guilty and sentenced each of them to 10 years imprisonment, along with a fine of PKR 5,00,000 per convict and the confiscation of their movable and immovable properties.

Who are PTI leaders accused in May 9 Pakistan protest?

As per a report carried by news agency PTI, the list of accused in the case include Omar Ayub Khan, Shibli Faraz, Shahbaz Gill, Zulfi Bukhari, Murad Saeed, Zartaj Gul, Hammad Azhar, Kanwal Shauzab, Sheikh Rashid Shafiq, Ejaz Khan Jazi, Shaukat Ali Bhatti, Usman Saeed Basra, Muhammad Ahmad Chattha, Rai Hassan Nawaz, and Rai Muhammad Murtaza, among others.

Readers should note that the May 9 GHQ attack case is part of a broader prosecution in which a total of 118 accused, including PTI founder Khan and former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, were also indicted, with charges formally framed against all 118 in December 2024.

Where is Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan?

Last but not the least, readers should also note that Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan is currently in Adiala Jail, facing multiple cases which were instituted against him.

