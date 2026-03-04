Home

Big setback for India as Qatar halts liquefied natural gas (LNG) production, supplies to India will now be...

The LNG supply cuts from Qatar may impact the supplies to automobiles and piped cooking gas for households in India in the long run.

LNG supplies from Qatar hit

India LNG update: In a matter of concern for India’s energy needs, Qatar has halted liquefied natural gas (LNG) production after its facilities came under attack amid the ongoing West Asia conflict. The halting of the supply lines would mean disrupting the LNG supplies to India, leading to squeezing feedstock availability for key domestic sectors. Readers should note that India is dependent on Qatar through long-term LNG contracts for a significant share of its gas needs.

How dependent is India on Qatar’s LNG imports?

Qatar supplies 40 per cent of the 27 million tonnes a year of LNG that India imports annually. In the recent development, Iran has seen a temporary suspension of cargoes, leading to supply cuts up to 40 per cent for a range of industrial consumers and city gas distribution (CGD) companies, a report by PTI news agency said.

How can India manage energy sources amid the Iran-US conflict?

The report says that the LNG supply cuts have been effected on city gas firms, which have written to government-owned gas utility GAIL, expressing concerns over the availability of domestic gas and LNG to meet the requirements of CNG for automobiles and piped cooking gas for households.

While some industrial users can switch to alternative – though costlier – fuels, the CNG-retailing city gas sector has warned of severe stress. CGD operators said replacing contracted Qatari volumes with spot LNG priced at more than double the contracted rate could erode CNG’s price advantage and result in a permanent shift of customers to electric vehicles.

What has India’s largest LNG importer said on the energy requirements?

Petronet LNG Ltd, India’s largest LNG importer, hasn’t been able to send ships to Qatar to ferry LNG as the Strait of Hormuz – a narrow shipping route through which West Asian countries, including Qatar, export most of their oil and gas – is all but closed.

Additionally, Qatar has shut down liquefied natural gas production at the world’s largest export facility – which also supplied gas to India – after it was targeted in an Iranian drone attack.

In a stock exchange filing, Petronet said it has sent force majeure notice to Qatari supplier, QatarEnergy for inability to send ships.

“In light of the recent and ongoing war in the Middle East region involving Iran and Israel, vessels are presently unable to safely transit through the Strait of Hormuz to reach Ras Laffan, the loading port of QatarEnergy,” Petronet said.

(With PTI inputs)

