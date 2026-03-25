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Big shame for Pakistan as Iran refuses to allow Karachi-bound ship to pass Strait of Hormuz while Indian vessels keep crossing safely with LPG

Big shame for Pakistan as Iran refuses to allow Karachi-bound ship to pass Strait of Hormuz while Indian vessels keep crossing safely with LPG

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) stopped the container ship Selene headed towards Pakistan's Karachi.

Big shame for Pakistan- Representative AI image

Iran-US war: In a big setback for Pakistan amid the ongoing West Asia crisis, Iran has reportedly rejected Pakistan’s ship passage through the Strait of Hormuz. In the recent development, tensions around the Strait of Hormuz have sparked a diplomatic embarrassment for Pakistan after Iran turned back a ship headed for Karachi. The incident happened at a time when Pakistan is attempting to position itself as a mediator between Iran and the United States. The series of events is a setback for Pakistan as Iran is allowing India-flagged LPG tankers to pass through the choked Strait of Hormuz, due to its ongoing war with Israel and the US. Here are all the details you need to know about the diplomatic and geopolitics between Iran and Pakistan.

Why Iran has stopped Pakistan’s tankers heading to Karanchi?

According to Iranian official Alireza Tangsiri, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) stopped the container ship Selene because it did not have the required legal permission to pass through the strategic waterway. The ship was reportedly on its way to Karachi port when Iranian forces ordered it to turn back, a report by the Navbharat Times said.

How Iran has brought shame to Pakistan?

The massive disrespect for Pakistan by not allowing its ship to pass through the Strait of Hormuz, currently controlled by Pakistan, has drawn attention because Iran recently approved Pakistan as a mediator for possible peace talks with the United States. More importantly, Iran has also informed the United Nations and the International Maritime Organization that only vessels with proper authorization and those not considered enemy ships will be allowed to pass through the Strait of Hormuz, the report said.

Are Indian ships crossing Strait of Hormuz?

While Pakistan faces questions after the incident, several ships carrying Indian cargo have managed to pass through the Strait of Hormuz during the conflict. Several ships including the Shivalik, Nanda Devi, Pine Gas and Jagvasant, which were transporting Indian LPG, successfully crossed the waterway, bringing India thousands of metric tonnes.

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Two more Indian-flagged LPG tankers, carrying roughly a day’s supply of the country’s cooking gas, have safely navigated through the war-hit Strait of Hormuz and are expected to reach Indian shores over the next two days, a PTI report said.

LPG tankers Pine Gas and Jag Vasant, sailing close to each other, started from the Persian Gulf on Monday morning before crossing the strait, ship tracking data showed.

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