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Big shame for Trump as US anti-terror body chief Joe Kent resigns over war with Iran, asks US President to…
Iran-US-Israel war: In a big shame for US President Donald Trump, US anti-terror body chief Joe Kent has resigned over war with Iran. In addition, the the top official has asked the US President to re
Iran-US-Israel war: In a big shame for US President Donald Trump, US anti-terror body chief Joe Kent has resigned over war with Iran. In addition, the the top official has asked the US President to reflect.