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Big shame for Trump as US anti-terror body chief Joe Kent resigns over war with Iran, asks US President to…

Iran-US-Israel war: In a big shame for US President Donald Trump, US anti-terror body chief Joe Kent has resigned over war with Iran. In addition, the the top official has asked the US President to re

Published date india.com Published: March 17, 2026 8:34 PM IST
email india.com By Abhijeet Sen email india.com twitter india.com | Edited by Abhijeet Sen email india.com twitter india.com
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Iran-US-Israel war: In a big shame for US President Donald Trump, US anti-terror body chief Joe Kent has resigned over war with Iran. In addition, the the top official has asked the US President to reflect.

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Abhijeet Sen

Abhijeet Sen

Abhijeet Sen is a digital journalist who focuses on bringing complex political, economic and global developments in easy and meaningful reports in order to help the digital readers across India and gl ... Read More

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