The nation is not stupid: Big trouble for Bangladesh President as Jamaat chief puts serious allegations against Shahabuddin weeks after election results

Jamaat-e-Islami chief Shafiqur Rahman has given a big statement against President Mohammed Shahabuddin, causing a matter of alert for the volatile nation.

Bangladesh- File image

Dhaka: Days after Bangladesh election results were announced, a fresh political storm has erupted in the country after sharp remarks by Jamaat-e-Islami chief Shafiqur Rahman against President Mohammed Shahabuddin. In a big development in India’s neighbourhood, Rahman questioned the Bangladesh President’s statements about the dramatic events of August 5, 2024, when former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was forced resigned and fled the country. For those unversed, the Jamaat chief is also the leader of the opposition in the elected Bangladeshi Parliament. Here’s what the Jamaat-e-Islami chief Shafiqur Rahman has said against new Bangladesh President Mohammed Shahabuddin.

Why is Jamaat chief questioning Bangladesh President?

Asking whether the Bangladesh President would reconcile what “crores of people heard” that day with what he is saying now, he can serious allegations against the new Bangladesh President.

“The President has suppressed many things regarding August 5, 2024. He did not acknowledge in his current statement what he told the leaders present regarding the resignation of the fallen and fugitive Prime Minister and what he later told the nation”.

“And he did not say anything that day that he is saying now. “Will the President reconcile what crores of people heard and what he said that day and what he is saying now?” he added.

What are the allegations against new Bangladesh President?

Rahman said the President had suppressed many facts about August 5. Claiming that Shahabuddin did not acknowledge in his recent statement what he told political leaders present during discussions about the resignation of the “fallen and fugitive” Prime Minister.

In addition to to these allegations, the Jamaat-e-Islami chief also alleged that the President failed to mention what he later told the nation. According to Rahman, the President is now saying things that he did not say on that day, raising serious questions about consistency and transparency.

Why are Jamat Chief’s allegations worrying for Bangladesh?

The development is significant in the perspective of Bangladesh as Rahman’s remarks have intensified the political debate, adding fresh tension to an already volatile situation in the country’s leadership.

The criticism comes days after Shahabuddin accused former chief adviser and Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus of conspiring to remove him from office in an unconstitutional manner. The President claimed that during Yunus’s interim administration, there were attempts to destabilise the country and create a constitutional vacuum.

