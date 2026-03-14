Home

News

Big trouble for Netanyahu and Trump as Iranian missile targets refueling aircraft at Saudi Arabia airbase

Big trouble for Netanyahu and Trump as Iranian missile targets refueling aircraft at Saudi Arabia airbase

Fresh trouble is mounting for Benjamin Netanyahu and Donald Trump as Iran steps up its retaliation following the US- Israel strike on Iran.

Iran war- Representational AI image

Big trouble for Netanyahu and Trump: In a big blow to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Donald Trump amid the ongoing war in Middle east, an Iranian missile has reportedly hit five US refueling aircraft and Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia. The attack on US and Saudi assets is a huge setback for Trump and Netanyahu, as both countries did not expect Iran to launch such a massive retaliatory counterattack in response to their strike on Iran, named Operation Epic Fury. Here are all the details you need to know about the recent attack by Mojtaba Khamenei’s Iran on US and Saudi Assets.

Why Netanyahu and Trump should be worried about Iran attacks?

As per a report carried by the Wall Street Journal, five US Air Force refueling aircraft were damaged in an Iranian missile strike on Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia. The report quoted two US officials as saying the aircraft were on the ground when the missiles struck. As per the WSJ report, the US planes that were involved in the attack were KC-135 refueling tankers, which are a key part of US air operations because they allow fighter jets and bombers to stay in the air longer.

In a matter of relief for Trump administration, the US officials said the aircraft were damaged during the recent attacks but were not completely destroyed and are now undergoing repairs. Also, no casualties were reported in the strike. Therefore, it can be said that, with the five tankers damaged in the missile strike and one aircraft destroyed in the collision, the number of US Air Force refueling aircraft lost or destroyed has now risen to seven.

Why is Iran launching attacks on Saudi Air bases?

For those unversed, US and Israel launched a massive attack on Iran, named Operation Fury, killing the top leadership of Iran including Iranian Supreme leader Ali Hosseini Khamenei. In response to the attacks, Iran has been targeting US troops and military facilities at bases across the Middle East. Iran’s security chief, Ali Larijani, warned that the United States would regret the attack and said former President Donald Trump would have to pay the price for Khamenei’s death.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

What US President Donald Trump has recently said on Iran attacks?

US President Donald Trump has recently said that military operations against Iran were “going very well” and claimed American forces had delivered “very big hits” as the conflict intensified across the Middle East.

“The situation in Iran is going very well. A lot of big hits today. A lot of big wins today, as you probably have heard militarily,” Trump said. “I think it’s going very well, and it’s very good control”, Donald Trump said.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News News on India.com.