  • Home
  • News
  • BIG trouble near Strait of Hormuz as Thai cargo ship on its way to Gujarat port hit, three crew members missing

BIG trouble near Strait of Hormuz as Thai cargo ship on its way to Gujarat port hit, three crew members missing

Days after an Iranian ship was hit by the US, a Thai cargo ship hit while it was in route to India.

Published date india.com Updated: March 11, 2026 6:18 PM IST
email india.com By Abhijeet Sen email india.com twitter india.com | Edited by Abhijeet Sen email india.com twitter india.com
BIG trouble near Strait of Hormuz as Thai cargo ship on its way to Gujarat port hit, three crew members missing
Thai ship hit (Image X)

Strait of Hormuz BIG Update: In a big global development amid the raging war in Middle East, a Thai cargo ship hit with unknown projectiles on Wednesday while it was in route to India’s Gujarat Port. As a result of the massive attack, three crew members have went missing. Identified as Mayuree Naree, the vessel was attacked about 11 nautical miles off the northern coast of Oman, according to maritime security sources and ship-tracking data. Here are all the details you need to know about the attack on Thai ship near Strait of Hormuz.

As per a report carried by news agency Reuters, Thailand’s government has said that 20 crew members were rescued after the incident, while three crew members remain on board the ship.

Thai cargo ship hit by Unknown projectile in route to India’s Gujarat Port

Both the Royal Thai Navy and the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations reported that a cargo vessel was struck by an unidentified projectile in the Strait of Hormuz on March 11.

Images and maritime records later confirmed that the vessel was the Thai-flagged bulk carrier Mayuree Naree. The verification was done using its International Maritime Organization number, along with matching details of the ship’s hull and superstructure with archived photographs. Moreover, according to maritime records, the ship is owned by the shipping company Precious Shipping.

Add India.com as a Preferred SourceAdd India.com as a Preferred Source

US President Trump warns Iran on Hormuz mines

In a related development, US President Donald Trump warned Iran of severe military consequences if it attempted to mine the strategic Strait of Hormuz, as American forces struck and destroyed 10 suspected mine-laying boats in the vital shipping lane, escalating tensions in one of the world’s most critical energy corridors.

Why Iran should be worried about Strait of Hormuz?

The US President has issued the warning in a social media post, saying Washington was closely monitoring any possible attempt to deploy mines in the narrow waterway linking the Persian Gulf to global energy markets amid the raging global crisis.

What Donald Trump said on Strait of Hormuz crisis?

“If Iran has put out any mines in the Hormuz Strait, and we have no reports of them doing so, we want them removed, IMMEDIATELY!” US President Donald Trump wrote on Truth Social.

“If for any reason mines were placed, and they are not removed forthwith, the Military consequences to Iran will be at a level never seen before,” the US President said.

(With IANS inputs)

About the Author

Abhijeet Sen

Abhijeet Sen

Abhijeet Sen is a digital journalist who focuses on bringing complex political, economic and global developments in easy and meaningful reports in order to help the digital readers across India and gl ... Read More

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.