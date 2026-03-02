Big update in Iran-US-Israel conflict as PM Modi speaks to Saudi Arabia’s Mohammed bin Salman, Bahrain King amid raging conflict

Home

Iran-US-Israel conflict: In a big update in Iran-US-Israel conflict, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spoken to Saudi Arabia's Mohammed bin Salman, Bahrain King amid raging conflict. In the recent dis

Iran-US-Israel conflict: In a big update in Iran-US-Israel conflict, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spoken to Saudi Arabia’s Mohammed bin Salman, Bahrain King amid raging conflict. In the recent discussions, PM Modi has reportedly discussed and condemned the Iranian attacks on Saudi Arabia and Bahrain. Here are all the details you need to know about the recent phone calls made by PM Modi to Middle east leaders.

What PM Modi said in his recent posts about talks with Middle east leaders?

“Had a productive telephone conversation with the King of Bahrain, His Majesty King Hamad Bin Isa Al Khalifa. India condemns the attacks on Bahrain and stands in solidarity with its people in this difficult hour. I thank him for the steadfast support extended to the Indian community in Bahrain,” PM Modi posted on social media platform X.

“Discussed the evolving situation in West Asia with Crown Prince and PM of Saudi Arabia, HRH Prince Mohammed bin Salman. India condemns the recent attacks on Saudi Arabia in violation of its sovereignty and territorial integrity,” he said in another post.

