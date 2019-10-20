Bigg Boss 13 is witnessing new twists and turns every day as the contestants are fighting hard to win the big trophy this year. It’s not even a month since the show went on-air and the speculations around the wild card entries are already rife in the grapevine. The latest interesting rumour that’s doing the rounds has it that actors Koena Mitra and Hussain Kuwajerwala are going to enter the show as wild card entries.

While Koena appeared as one of the original contestants who stepped inside the house on the big premiere day, Hussain’s entry is new on board. The latter is one of the most celebrated names in Hindi television and has acted in many popular TV shows including Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kumkum, Krishna Arjun, Sajan Re Phir Jhooth Mat Bolo among others. He also participated in the dance reality show Nach Baliye with his wife and hosted Indian Idol for a few seasons.

Meanwhile, Koena bid adieu to the show in eviction last week along with Dalljiet Kaur. After coming out of the house, the Saki-Saki girl expressed that she was shocked to see she was leaving the house so early in the game. She also accused host Salman Khan of being biased towards certain contestants and not listening to her side of the story.

Now, various reports on social media suggest that Koena and Hussain are two among other wild card entries who are all set to enter the house to add more buzz in the game. Neither the makers nor the actors themselves have spoken anything in the matter yet. As is, it would be interesting to see another big name from the world of Hindi television stepping inside the house and competing with his colleagues Siddharth Shukla, Rashami Desai, Arti Singh and Devoleena Bhattacharjee. If Koena enters the house once again, she is sure to come with double energy and more prepared to handle the critical situations in the game. What do you think?