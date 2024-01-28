Home

Bigg Boss 17: Vicky Jain Turns Cheerleader for Wifey Ankita Lokhande Ahead of Grand Finale, Shares Heartfelt Post- Check!

Vicky jain seems to be in complete support of his wife, Ankita Lokhande. Check out Vicky's new post that enticed the fans.

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain

Bigg Boss 17: The most renowned couple Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain stole the spotlight throughout the season due to their constant arguments. Ankita had a turbulent journey in this show but she has made it to the finale and it looks like his husband Vicky Jain is in her complete support. The couple made it to the front lines in every Bigg Boss 17-related news due to their heated arguments. However, it seems like the couple has reconciled and is going to continue their relationship outside the Bigg Boss 17 house. Recently, Vicky Jain posted a new photo on his with Ankita Lokhande Instagram, saying “I am with you.”

Vicky Jain Supports Ankita Lokhande In His New Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vikas Jain (@realvikasjainn)

Vicky Jain’s journey on Bigg Boss 17 was no less than a rollercoaster ride. From being a well-established businessman to becoming the mastermind in the show, Vicky Jain has truly enlightened the audience with his mind-blowing performance in the show. Despite being in constant arguments with his wife Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain has decided to stick with and support the actress in winning Bigg Boss 17. Vicky Jain captioned this beautiful photo, saying “Through thick and thin, we’ve faced it all. Your resilience is inspiring, and I have no doubt that whatever comes our way, you’ll handle it with grace. I’m with you.”

Fans Reaction On Vicky’s New Post

From fighting over every small issue to supporting each other at the end, the married couple has truly grown up on each other in Bigg Boss 17. We have seen Ankita and Vicky clashing over silly things, but in the end, they have stood up for each other. In the recent post of Vicky Jain, the Anvi fans went gaga in the comment section and filled it with immense love for the married couple.

Numerous fans dropped heart emojis to support their relationship. A lot of users called Vicky Jain a “green flag” and were enticed by his heartwarming gesture. Previous Bigg Boss contestants, including Vikas Gupta and Ali Merchant, also commented on the couple’s post, supporting their relationship.

Ankita and Vicky have been together since 2019 and the beautiful couple tied in 2021. Seeing them getting closer to each other, Anvi fans are going crazy over them.

Ankita and Vicky have been together since 2019 and the beautiful couple tied in 2021. Seeing them getting closer to each other, Anvi fans are going crazy over them.