New Delhi: Amid the ongoing protest over the central government's Agnipath recruitment scheme, East Central Railway has issued helpline numbers for the convenience of passengers. For the unversed, thousands of Army aspirants across the country re protesting against the new military recruitment policy, Agnipath, forcing the cancellation/diversion of several trains.

Operations of nearly 200 trains including Howrah – New Delhi Poorva Express, Malda Town – Kiul Express were hit as the protesters blocked the railway tracks demanding withdrawal of the central government scheme. 35 train services stand cancelled while 13 have been short terminated, throughout the country, reported ANI.

A Look At Emergency Helpline Numbers Issued by East Central Railway

Hyderabad Metro Suspends All Services Due To 'Disturbances in City' Amid violent Agnipath Protests

Emergency Helpline Numbers of Samastipur Division:-

Agnipath Protest Intensifies in Bihar

Protests against Agnipath scheme intensified in Bihar’s several districts on Friday with the agitators damaging the Railways properties and targeting the BJP leaders in West Champaran district. The agitators attacked BJP MLA Vinay Bihari and vandalised his Mahindra Bolero SUV. He was on the way from Lauria to his native place.

“Around 200 agitators holding batons in hands intercepted my SUV and smashed the window panes. I have two armed guards but they were helpless. The agitators were abusing Modi Ji,” Vinay Bihari told the media personnel.

Besides Vinay Bihari, the agitators attacked the house of Sanjay Jaiswal, the BJP state president in Bettiah city, which is the district headquarters of West Champaran. The protesters vandalised his properties. The agitators also vandalised the house of deputy Chief Minister Renu Devi in Bettiah city. They pelted stones at her house and destroyed properties.