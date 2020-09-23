Bihar Director General of Police (DGP) Gupteshwar Pandey on Tuesday stepped down from his post after taking voluntary retirement from service. The Bihar governor late on Tuesday evening approved Pandey’s request and a notification for the same was issued by the home department. Also Read - 'Aukat' Means Stature Which Accused Rhea Chakraborty Doesn't Have, Says Bihar DGP a Day After His Controversial Remark

Pandey’s resignation comes ahead of Assembly poll in Bihar, triggering speculations that the officer would contest the upcoming elections.

Officials told NDTV that Pandey will probably to contest on a National Democratic Alliance ticket, either from Buxar town or any other seat in the district. Bihar Assembly election is likely to be held in October-November.

However, he has denied speculations saying, ”I have not joined any political party as of now and I have not taken any decision on it yet. As far as social work is concerned, I can do it without entering politics too.”

Pandey, a 1987 batch IPS officer, recently made headlines after he was involved in the investigation of actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. More so, he sparked controversy when he made a sexist comment saying actor ‘Rhea Chakraborty didn’t have the ‘aukaat’ to comment on Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’.

“Bihar ke mukhyamantri pe comment karne ki aukaat Rhea Chakraborty ki nahi hai” (Rhea Chakraborty does not have the authority to comment on Bihar Chief Minister),” he had remarked.

He was on the forefront of #JusticeForSSR campaign now he is all set to contest upcoming Bihar elections. बिहार के DGP गुप्तेश्वर पांडेय ने लिया VRS राज्य सरकार ने VRS को किया मंजूर Can it be said anymore that #JusticeForSSR was not a political campaign? pic.twitter.com/Hh6QdIBjYq — Marya Shakil (@maryashakil) September 22, 2020

He also was in the news for his stout defence of the Nitish Kumar administration when it was under attack from the Shiv Sena-led government in Maharashtra over Bihar Police’s probe into the death of Rajput.

Notably, Pandey had taken premature retirement to contest the Lok Sabha elections in 2009, but later the state government did not accept his VRS application and reinstated him in the service.

Meanwhile, Director General (Homeguards) SK Singhal has been given additional charge of DGP, ADG (Headquarters) till further orders.

(With PTI inputs)