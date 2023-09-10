Home

Bihar Medical Institutions To Mandate Biometric Attendance For All Students: Report

BUHS is an affiliating university of all existing health science colleges and institutions of the Bihar government, trust or society-run medical, nursing, and paramedical colleges of the state.

Patna: Medical, nursing and paramedical institutions in Bihar will soon mandate biometric attendance for the students, officials familiar with the matter said to Hindustan Times. The Bihar University of Health Sciences (BUHS) has initiated steps to introduce biometric attendance of students, the report further adds quoting university officials. BUHS is an affiliating university of all existing health science colleges and institutions of the Bihar government, trust or society-run medical, nursing, and paramedical colleges of the state.

The varsity has also initiated steps to set up an integrated command control centre at the university office in Patna. This will help the officials to monitor all academic activities across the 14 medical colleges under it through CCTV. It is important to note that of 14 medical colleges, 11 are of the state government and three managed by trusts.

BUHS vice-chancellor Prof Surendra Nath Sinha on Saturday inspected the Anugrah Narayan Magadh Medical College Hospital (ANMMCH), Gaya post where he held a meeting with the principal and senior faculty members. During the meeting, Sinha expressed serious concern over the standard of medical teaching and student attendance across the state government-run medical colleges in Bihar.

“We have agreed to implement the biometric attendance system for students, suggested by the VC,” said Dr Arjun Choudhary, principal of the ANMMCH to Hindustan Times.

“He has also suggested mechanisms for day-to-day online monitoring of academic activities, including attendance of students, teachers, the classes they take, what and how they teach, student outcome in examinations, etc.,” said Dr Choudhary to Hindustan Times.

Dr Sinha, who is in a series of inspections, will visit the Bhagwan Mahavir Institute of Medical Sciences, a government medical college at Pawapuri in Bihar’s Nalanda district on Wednesday. He will hold discussions with principals and senior faculty members of medical colleges.

“I have initiated the process to set up an integrated command control centre at the university office in Patna to monitor online and through CCTV all academic activities across the 14 medical colleges under the jurisdiction of the BUHS,” said Dr Sinha to Hindustan Times.

“We are going to make 80% attendance mandatory for students. Besides theory and practical classes, we will focus on clinical training of MBBS students and doctors in medical colleges, as part of improving our academic activities in institutions. We will seek reports on daily basis on attendance of students and teachers, what they teach,” added Dr Sinha.

