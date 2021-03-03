Bihar Panchayat Election 2021: Ahead of the Bihar Panchayat elections (Bihar Panchayat Chunav), Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said that there will be no change in the reservation list till 2026 despite new Panchayat seats added to it. Preparation for the Bihar Panchayat election 2021 is in the final stage and the elections will be held in April-May in nine or ten phases. Also Read - Nitish Kumar Gets COVID Vaccine at IGIMS; Urges People of Bihar to Follow Suit, Not Let Their Guard Down

The decision was taken in a cabinet meeting chaired by CM Kumar where a total of 42 agendas were approved. After the formation of new municipal bodies, nearly 300 panchayats were expected to cease to exist. Moreover, 200 new panchayats will now need to be reorganised.

Keeping the same in mind, Kumar released Rs 122 crore for the purchase of new EVM machines.

As a result of the cabinet decision on the upcoming Bihar polls, reservation of nearly eight thousand panchayat sarpanch posts, 1.14 lakh wards councillors, posts of village committees 1.14 lakh wards, 11,497 posts of Panchayat Samiti as well as 116 posts of district board members will remain untouched.