Patna: At least 13 people have died after consuming locally made ‘hooch’ or spurious liquor in Aurangabad district of Bihar in the past one week while many are battling for their lives. The National Human Rights Commission(NHRC) has asked the state government to show reports on the consumption and sale of illicit liquor in the so-called ‘dry’ state. A number of deaths of similar kind were also reported in Madhepura district recently.Also Read - 6 Charged Under NSA Over Illicit Liquor Trade in Bhopal

According to the news agency IANS, at least five people died between Saturday and Tuesday. Three were from Khiriyawa village and two were from Raniganj. The death toll now has increased to 13. The deceased were identified as Vinod Pal (55) former sarpanch of Khiriyawa, Sonwa Kunwar (60), Kameshwar Kumar (35), Shiv Saw, Shambhu Thakur, Anil Sharma, Vinay Kumar Gupta (30), Manoj Yadav (65), Ravindra Singh and four more. Also Read - 5 Cows Die After Drinking Illicit Liquor Mistaking it for Water, 15 Others Receive Treatment at Veterinary Camp

Three others, namely, Dhananjay Chaudhary, Mohammad Nezam and Subodh Singh, are said to be critical and admitted in a hospital in Sherghati in Gaya district. Also Read - Punjab Hooch Tragedy: Seven Excise Officials, Six Policemen Suspended in Illicit Liquor Scam

On Tuesday, three men died and eight others were hospitalised in Gaya. As per their family members, they started feeling sick after returning from a wedding on Monday, where they had allegedly consumed false liquor. The deceased were identified as Amar Paswan (26), Rahul Kumar (27) and Arjun Paswan (43). A liquor consignment had arrived from Jharkhand and was distributed in Madanpur, Salaiya and Gaya’s Aamas block, reported IANS.

The incidents have been rising rapidly with consumers witnessing symptoms like stomach ache, vomiting and low vision. The NHRC has issued notices to the Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police, Bihar calling for a detailed report within four weeks regarding action taken against the guilty and steps taken to stop these incidents.

The commission has also expressed concern over increasing number of cases and lack of effective governmental action to curb the manufacture and sale of liquor despite there being a ban on the same.