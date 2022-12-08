live

Bilaspur Election Result 2022: BJP’s Trilok Jamwal WINS

JP leader Trilok Jamwal has registered thumping victory from the Bilaspur seat of Himachal Pradesh.

Published: December 8, 2022 4:37 PM IST

By India.com News Desk | Edited by Sunny Daud

Bilaspur Election Result LIVE
Bilaspur Election Result LIVE

BILASPUR ASSEMBLY ELECTION RESULT 2022 LIVE UPDATES: BJP leader Trilok Jamwal has registered thumping victory from the Bilaspur seat of Himachal Pradesh. He defeated Bumber Thakur of Congress by a close margin of 276 votes, data by Election Commission of India (ECI) showed.

Also Read:

In 2022 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, the total percentage of voters in Bilaspur Assembly Constituency was recorded at 75 percent. Bilaspur comes under Bilaspur district of Himachal Pradesh State.

Bumber Thakur (INC), Trilok Jamwal (BJP), Amar Singh Chaudhary (AAP) are key candidates contested from Bilaspur constituency in the 2022 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections along with many other independent candidates.

In 2017, Subhash Thakur of the Bharatiya Janata Party won the seat by defeating Bumber Thakur of the Indian National Congress with a margin of 6862 votes.

Exit polls had predicted a dead heat in Himachal Pradesh, with a range of 24-41 seats for the BJP and 20-40 seats for the Congress. The majority mark is 35 seats. Zee News exit poll has predicted a clear win for BJP this time with Congress as a close second. If BJP retains another term, it will be a historic moment in the electoral history of Himachal Pradesh. Stay tuned to india.com for all the latest news and live updates of Himachal Pradesh election result 2022 and results for this constituency.

Live Updates

  • 10:51 AM IST

    Updates to this blog have been closed. Thank you for staying with us.

  • 10:51 AM IST
    Bilaspur Election Result 2022: BJP leader Trilok Jamwal has won the Bilaspur seat
  • 4:55 PM IST
    Bilaspur Election Result LIVE: BJP is leading by the margin of 396
    BJP- 27
    INC- 38
    AAP- 0
    OTH- 3
  • 4:42 PM IST
    Bilaspur Election Result LIVE: The process is static for now. Results will be up soon.
    BJP- 26
    INC- 39
    AAP- 0
    OTH- 3
  • 4:37 PM IST
    Bilaspur Election Result LIVE: BJP leading the Bilaspur seat.
    BJP- 26
    INC- 39
    AAP- 0
    OTH- 3
  • 4:30 PM IST
    Bilaspur Election Result LIVE: Results will be up soon. BJP keeps the lead at Bilaspur for now
    BJP- 26
    INC- 39
    AAP- 0
    OTH- 3
  • 4:24 PM IST
    Bilaspur Election Result LIVE: BJP’s Trilok Jamwal extends lead again over INC’s Bumber Thakur
    BJP- 26
    INC- 39
    AAP- 0
    OTH- 3
  • 3:41 PM IST
    Bilaspur Election Result LIVE: BJP’s Trilok Jamwal is currently leading and INC’s Bumber Thakur is trailing behind and is on the second spot.
    BJP- 26
    INC- 29
    AAP- 0
    OTH- 3
  • 3:23 PM IST

    Bilaspur Election Result LIVE: Bumber Thakur from INC has got 29638 votes whereas BJP is leading now, got 30017. There is a nail-biter going on between these two. BJP 30017. INC 29638.

  • 3:20 PM IST
    Bilaspur Election Result LIVE: INC’s Bumber Thakur is still trailing behind.
    BJP- 26
    INC- 39
    AAP- 0
    OTH- 3

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: December 8, 2022 4:37 PM IST