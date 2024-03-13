Home

BJP 2nd Candidate List: 6 Names Announced For Haryana; Ex-CM Khattar To Contest From Karnal

The BJP has announced candidates for six out of the 10 Lok Sabha seats in Haryana, fielding former Chief Minister and senior leader Manohar Lal Khattar from the Karnal constituency.

Former Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar will contest the Lok Sabha Polls from the Karnal seat. (File Photo: ANI)

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: The BJP on Thursday announced its second list of 72 candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. In its second list, the ruling party has announced candidates for six out of the 10 Lok Sabha seats in Haryana, fielding former Chief Minister and senior leader Manohar Lal Khattar from the Karnal constituency.

Here’s the BJP’s list of six candidates for Haryana:

Banto Kataria – Ambala (SC)

Ashok Tanwar – Sirsa (SC)

Manohar Lal Khattar – Karnal

Chaudhary Dharambir Singh – Bhiwani-Mahendragarh

Rao Inderjit Singh Yadav – Gurgaon (Gurugram)

Krishan Pal Gurjar – Faridabad

This is a developing story. More details will be added soon.

