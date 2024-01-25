BJP Alleges Bengal Police, On Mamata Banerjee’s Instructions, Stopped Screening of PM Modi’s Address | Watch

Home

WB police, on instructions of Mamata Banerjee, stopped the screening of Prime Minister Modi’s address to first-time voters, on the occasion of National Voters Day, across Bengal, despite valid permissions, alleges BJP.

New Delhi: Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Amit Shah on Thursday shared a video alleging that the West Bengal police, on the instructions of chief minister Mamata Banerjee, stopped the screening of Prime Minister Modi’s address to first time voters, on the occasion of National Voters Day, across Bengal, despite valid permissions.

“WB police, on instructions of Mamata Banerjee, stopped the screening of Prime Minister Modi’s address to first-time voters, on the occasion of National Voters Day, across Bengal, despite valid permissions. Shame on Mamata Banerjee for throttling democracy. She must be ousted, to #SaveBengal,” Malviya said while tweeting the video.

WB police, on instructions of Mamata Banerjee, stopped screening of Prime Minister Modi’s address to first time voters, on the occasion of National Voters Day, across Bengal, despite valid permissions.

Shame on Mamata Banerjee for throttling democracy. She must be ousted, to… pic.twitter.com/JuXlDJ1e88 — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) January 25, 2024

Commenting on the incident, Union Minister Smriti Irani said, “Police didn’t come when stones were pelted on Ram bhakts but the police appeared when the PM was addressing youth voters. INDI alliance leaders’ disrespect towards Sanatan Dharam and Lord Ram is evident.”

