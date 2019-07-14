Panaji: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has claimed that the leaders and workers of the Goa Forward Party (GFP) and an Independent MLA defiled the proposed samadhi site of former Chief Minister late Manohar Parrikar by eating ‘chicken and mutton’ at the premises during a protest meeting on Saturday.

“By misusing the proposed site for Parrikar’s samadhi and eating chicken and mutton there, these leaders and their workers have defiled the premises. A samadhi site has a sanctity to it. People pray at the site for the departed soul. Parrikar was our tallest leader, our guru,” said Goa BJP spokesperson Damu Naik.

Naik, addressing a press conference on Sunday, said that the GFP President and former Deputy Chief Minister Vijai Sardesai had no right to claim the legacy of Parrikar because he had called the former Defence Minister a ‘dalal‘ and ‘Hitler’ in the past.

Sardesai had accused the BJP state leadership of trying to destroy Parrikar’s legacy and had claimed that he, along with the three other sacked ministers, would take the late Chief Minister’s legacy ahead.

Sardesai was among the four ministers who were sacked from the Goa cabinet on Saturday.

The GFP today withdrew its support from the BJP government led by Chief Minister Pramod Sawant.

The party wrote a letter to to the Governor and stated that their Political affairs committee and the legislature party wing of the GFP met on Sunday and decided unanimously to withdraw support from the current government.

(With IANS Inputs)