BJP, Congress Issue Whip To Their MPs to Remain Present During Special Session of Parliament

The Congress on Thursday issued a three-line whip to all its MPs, directing them to be present in Parliament during its special session from September 18 to 22.

Parliament Special Session To Shift To New Building On Ganesh Chaturthi. | Photo: PTI

New Delhi: The BJP has issued a whip to all its MPs, asking them to ensure their presence during the upcoming five-day Parliament session from September 18. Party leaders said the whip has been issued to the MPs from the Lok Sabha as well as the Rajya Sabha, a day after the government listed a special discussion on Parliament’s journey of 75 years, starting from the Constituent Assembly, on the first day of the session.

The government has also listed the bill on the appointment of the chief election commissioner and other election commissioners to be taken up for consideration and passage during the session. The bill was introduced in the Rajya Sabha during the last Monsoon session.

The special session, which is unusual for its timing, is likely to see the proceedings of Parliament moving from the old building to the new building.

The opposition has alleged the government may come out with some surprise legislation. The Congress has also issued a whip to its MPs.

Congress Issues Whip:

According to sources, the whip was issued in view of some key agenda that may be brought in during the session.

“Very important issues will be taken up for discussion in the Rajya Sabha during this special session i.e. from September 18 to 22, 2023.

“All members of Congress party in the Rajya Sabha are requested to kindly remain present in the House from 11 am onwards till the adjournment of the House from September 18 to September 22 without fail and support the party’s stand,” the three-line whip states. “This may be treated as most important,” it added.

A similar whip was issued for all Congress MPs in Lok Sabha.

(With PTI Inputs)

