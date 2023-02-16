BJP’s Kausar Jahan Elected As New Haj Committee Chief; Becomes 2nd Woman To Chair The Post

In a major setback to the Aam Aadmi Party, BJP’s Kausar Jahan has been elected as the new chairman of the Delhi Haj Committee.

BJP's Kausar Jahan Elected As New Haj Committee Chief; Becomes 2nd Woman To Chair The Post

New Delhi: In a major setback to the Aam Aadmi Party, BJP’s Kausar Jahan has been elected as the new chairman of the Delhi Haj Committee. This is only the second time in the history of Delhi that a woman has been elected to the position of the panel chief. Former Delhi Congress chief Tajdar Babar was the only woman till now to have held this post, a report in news18.com said.

Also Read:

Ten members of the committee participated in the voting process on Monday to choose the new chairman. Among them were Mohammad Saad and former cricketer Gautam Gambhir, who supported Jahan. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which had anticipated that their nominee would be elected, has been taken aback by this nomination.

You may like to read

“Congratulations to Kausar Jahan on being elected as the chairman of the Delhi Haj Committee. With the victory of the BJP candidate in the Delhi Haj Committee, it is clear that the Muslim community is also a part of the country’s development,” Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva wrote on Twitter.

Indian Muslims travel to Mecca, a holy site, every year on pilgrimage, which is coordinated by the Haj Committee.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News News on India.com.