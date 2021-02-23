New Delhi: Kolkata police on Tuesday night arrested BJP leader Rakesh Singh from Galsi area in Purba Bardhaman district of West Bengal for his alleged involvement in the Pamela Goswami drug seizure case. According to the police, Singh was nabbed by the Detective Department when he was preparing to flee West Bengal. Also Read - BJP Youth Leader Pamela Goswami Found With Cocaine Worth Lakh of Rupees in Kolkata, Arrested

His two sons were also arrested by the Kolkata Police’s narcotics department for stopping its personnel from entering the residence of the BJP state committee member in the port area of the city. Also Read - Drugs Case: Tollywood Actor Arrives at NCB Office- Photos

Earlier today, the Calcutta High Court dismissed a petition by Rakesh Singh seeking to quash the notice by Kolkata Police to appear before it in connection with a drugs case. Following the court’s order, the personnel of the Kolkata police who were stopped by Singh’s family members from entering their residence went inside the house. Also Read - Bollywood Drugs Case: NCB Arrests Tollywood Actor During Raid at Mumbai’s Hotel

Pamela Goswami, state secretary of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), was arrested along with a friend and her personal security guard from south Kolkata’s New Alipore area on February 19 after seizing around 90 gm of cocaine from her car. Goswami then alleged that it was a conspiracy of Singh. He has denied the allegations.

The Kolkata police had served a notice to Singh asking him to appear before investigators at Kolkata Police headquarters Lalbazar during the day in connection with the case. However, he cited party commitments and said he was travelling to Delhi for some work and cannot appear before the police till February 26.

The BJP leader is being brought to Kolkata, a senior officer said.

With Agency inputs