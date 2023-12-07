Home

BJP Leader Suvendu Adhikari Backs Giriraj Singh’s Comment On Mamata Banerjee, Says Remarks ‘Not Personal’

West Bengal assembly also witnessed uproar on Thursday as the MLAs of the ruling TMC protested against the remarks made by Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

File Photo (ANI)

Kolkata: Suvendu Adhikari, leader of the opposition in the West Bengal assembly, defended Union Minister Giriraj Singh’s comment against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Adhikari asserted that Giriraj’s comment was not a personal attack. “West Bengal is bearing the brunt of rampant corruption during the tenure of CM Banerjee. Instead of focusing on real issues such as corruption, they (TMC) are focusing on (Giriraj Singh’s) comments which aren’t personal at all,” the BJP leader told reporters outside the Assembly amid protests by the ruling Trinamool Congress.

West Bengal assembly also witnessed uproar on Thursday as the MLAs of the ruling TMC protested against the remarks made by Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Soon after the Question Hour, Woman and Child Development Minister Shashi Panja raised the issue in the House.

Maintaining that people were shocked by Singh’s comment, she said that Banerjee is the only woman chief minister in the country and has been an MP for several terms. “We condemn the misogynistic statement made by the Union minister,” she said.

Panja said the BJP should apologise for the statement made by Singh. The House plunged into chaos as soon as Panja raised the issue with MLAs of both the TMC and the opposition BJP raising slogans against each other.

TMC MP Mohua Moitra had shared on X a clip of an interview purportedly given by Singh to a TV channel in which the BJP leader referred to Banerjee and said, “Jashn mana rahi hai, thumke laga rahi hai, yeh uchit nahi hai (she is celebrating and dancing, this is inappropriate).”

Singh was reacting to Banerjee attending the inaugural ceremony of the Kolkata International Film Festival along with Bollywood and Bengali film actors on Tuesday evening.

