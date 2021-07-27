Bengaluru: A day after BS Yediyurappa announced his resignation as the Chief Minister of Karnataka, reports have surfaced that the high command is all set to take a call on appointing a successor and a decision will be announced within two days. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) sources have stated that a decision in this regard will be conveyed to the parliamentary board meeting scheduled to be held on Tuesday in New Delhi, reported news agency IANS.Also Read - 'No Pressure From High Command', Says Yediyurappa After Stepping Down as Karnataka CM | Key Points

The party sources further added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP chief J.P. Nadda, Union Ministers Amith Shah, Rajnath Singh, National Organising Secretary B.L. Santhosh and Karnataka in-charge Arun Singh are expected to hold a party parliamentary board meeting to discuss the new leadership. Also Read - 'Expecting Suggestions From High Command by Evening', Karnataka CM Yediyurappa on Possible Exit | Key Points

The sources also confirmed that the party would send observers to the state on Tuesday. Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal, senior leaders Dharmendra Pradhan and Bhupendra Yadav are likely to be sent as observers to the state. The observers will hold a day-long meeting with the BJP legislators on Wednesday. The senior leaders after collecting opinions from MLA’s in the state are likely to announce the name of the new Chief Minister at the legislature party meeting which is likely to be held on Thursday. Also Read - Karnataka: Who Will be The Next CM if BS Yediyurappa Quits? Check List of Probable Names Here

The BJP’s state unit President Nalin Kumar Kateel and Arun Singh have already stated that the new Chief Minister will be selected in the parliamentary board meeting and the process will be completed in a span of two to three days. It is said that the new Chief Minister will take an oath by Thursday. The high command, which has been treading a cautious path so far, is expected to speed up the process of anointing a new face aggressively, the sources said.

The major Veerashaiva-Lingayat seers have not reacted to the incident barring Dingaleshwara Swamiji of Balehosur Mutt. There were no protests except in the hometown of Yediyurappa. Immediately after the resignation of Yediyurappa, Nadda, Shah, and Parliamentary Affairs and Mining minister Prahlad Joshi held a closed-door meeting in Delhi to discuss the state developments.

(With IANS inputs)