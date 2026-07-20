BJP MP Hema Malini comments on CJP’s Chalo Sansad protest in Delhi, questions their purpose: ‘Kya stand…’

Actor and BJP MP Hema Malini reacted to the Chalo Sansad protest in Delhi while speaking to the media. Her remarks on the demonstration have drawn attention as discussions around the protest continue across political circles.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/news/bjp-mp-hema-malini-comments-on-cjps-chalo-sansad-protest-in-delhi-questions-their-purpose-kya-stand-lena-chahaiye-8479153/ Copy

Hema Malini shares her reaction to CJP's Chalo Sansad march in Delhi (PC: Twitter)

The opening day of Parliament’s Monsoon Session witnessed high political activity both inside and outside the Parliament complex. While lawmakers gathered for the session thousands of protesters took to the streets of central Delhi as part of the Cockroach Janta Party‘s (CJP) Chalo Sansad march. The demonstration led to clashes between protesters and security personnel and soon became a major topic of discussion. Amid the developments, BJP MP and actor Hema Malini shared her reaction to the protest and said such issues should be resolved through discussion instead of disrupting proceedings.

Hema Malini reacts to the Chalo Sansad protest

Speaking to the media Hema Malini questioned the purpose of involving Parliament members in the protest and suggested that dialogue would be a better way to address concerns.

She said, “Unko disturb karke, unko aap involve kara rahe hai in cheezo mein toh unko kya milega, You should be happy to do something good.” The BJP MP also made it clear that she did not want to comment further on the matter and expressed confidence that the government would take the necessary steps. She added, “Iss Vishay me mai jyada bolna nahi chahungi jiske liye kya stand lena hai, yeh humari Sarkar barabar legi.”

See viral video of Hema Malini here

#WATCH | Monsoon session of Parliament | Delhi: BJP MP Hema Malini says, “If there is a problem, it should be discussed properly. Protesting in this manner won’t achieve anything. As for the country’s youth and the education system, our Modi government has always stood by them… pic.twitter.com/4HQqf90fqk — ANI (@ANI) July 20, 2026

Protest held over alleged NEET irregularities

The Chalo Sansad march was organised by the Cockroach Janta Party to demand education reforms and seek the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination. The march began from Jantar Mantar and was planned to move towards Parliament on the first day of the Monsoon Session. A large number of students activists and supporters participated in the demonstration to highlight their demands.

Sonam Wangchuk joins the movement

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk also emerged as one of the key faces of the protest. He had been participating in an indefinite hunger strike alongside students and supporters demanding action over the alleged NEET irregularities and broader education reforms. Earlier, Wangchuk had been taken from the protest site by police and shifted to a hospital, a development that drew widespread attention on social media and among supporters of the movement.

His participation further strengthened the campaign as several public figures and activists expressed solidarity with the students, calling for transparency and accountability in the examination system.

Clashes reported in central Delhi

As protesters attempted to move beyond the security barricades several confrontations took place between demonstrators and police personnel. Security arrangements across central Delhi were tightened due to the protest. Reports from the protest site stated that police used tear gas shells lathi charges and anti-riot vehicles to control the crowd after demonstrators tried to cross restricted areas near Parliament.

Despite the heavy security presence the protest continued to draw attention throughout the day as videos and images from the march circulated widely on social media.