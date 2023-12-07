Home

BJP MPs Winning Assembly Elections Resign, 4 Union Ministers Get Additional Charge | Check List Here

Shobha Karandlaje, Minister of State, be assigned the charge of the Minister of State in Ministry of Food Processing Industries, in addition to her existing portfolio.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves to supporters during a public meeting for the Telangana Assembly Elections in Medak on Sunday. (ANI Photo)

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday accepted the resignations of Narendra Singh Tomar, Prahlad Singh Patel, and Renuka Singh Saruta from the Union Council of Ministers after they registered victory in the recently concluded assembly polls. Following the resignations, Prime Minister Narendra Modi re-allocated the portfolios to the cabinet members.

Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Minister of State, be assigned the charge of the Minister of State in Ministry of Jal Shakti, in addition to his existing portfolios; and

Dr. Bharti Pravin Pawar, Minister of State, be assigned the charge of the Minister of State in Ministry of Tribal Affairs, in addition to her existing portfolio.

Arjun Munda, Cabinet Minister, be assigned the charge of the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, in addition to his existing portfolio.

