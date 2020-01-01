New Delhi: At a time when there is growing protests over the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act 2019 across the country and more specifically in West Bengal, the BJP on Wednesday said it will launch a campaign over the CAA in the state to counter the TMC’s ‘misinformation programmes’. As part of the campaign, the BJP will try to reach out to refugees in the state.

As per updates, the BJP is also planning to launch Bengal-specific campaigns and programmes to reach out to people and allay fears and misinformation campaign over the CAA.

“The blueprint of the campaign has already been given a nod by the party’s central leadership. The multi-pronged campaign, targeting a cross-section of people across the state, will begin from this month,” the BJP said in a statement. The BJP has also planned not to say anything about the proposed NRC in the state as it might send a wrong message.

“We will leave no stone unturned to reach out to the masses on the issue of the CAA. Just to appease her vote bank, Mamata Banerjee is opposing the CAA and trying to stop refugees from getting citizenship,” BJP national general secretary and Bengal minder Kailash Vijayvargiya said.

He also stated that the BJP will expose the misinformation campaign through its counter-campaign as there is already a huge support in favour of the CAA.

As per updates, the campaign programme of the BJP will include door-to-door visits, street corner meetings, seminars, street plays, advertisements in local newspapers, audio visual capsules on movies about refugees coming to India after partition and using social media to create a positive narrative on the CAA.

The development comes as the BJP unit in the state had hoped that the CAA would be its ‘political trump card’ ahead of the 2021 Assembly elections in the state. Over the past two months, the TMC, other opposition parties, civil society groups and students have put the saffron party on the back-foot.

In protest against the CAA, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has launched state-wide campaign and has participated in six protest marches and three rallies in various parts of the state.

To counter the misinformation spread by the opposition, the BJP is the state has also has organised one mega march in Kolkata, led by party’s national working president JP Nadda. Another rally was also organised by the BJP president of West Bengal in the state.

The Bengal stated that the CAA will benefit more than 1.5 crore people across the country, including over 72 lakh in the West Bengal.