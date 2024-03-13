Home

BJP Releases 2nd List Of 7 Candidates For Gujarat; Check Complete List

The BJP's list of candidates for Gujarat includes two women nominees who have been fielded from key Lok Sabha constituencies of Bhavnagar and Vadodara.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with BJP National President JP Nadda chairs the party Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting, at the party headquarters in New Delhi on Monday. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and others also seen. (ANI Photo)

BJP Candidate List: The BJP Wednesday announced its second list of 72 candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024. In its second list, the ruling party has announced the names of candidates for seven Lok Sabha seats in Gujarat.

Here’s the BJP’s list of seven candidates for Gujarat:

Bhikhaji Dudhaji Thakor – Sabarkantha

Hashmukhbhai Patel – Ahmedabad East

Nimuben Bambhania – Bhavnagar

Ranjanben Dhananjay Bhatt – Vadodara

Jashubhai Bhilubhai Rathwa – Chhota Udaipur

Mukeshbhai Dalal – Surat

Dhawal Patel – Valsad

The saffron party has fielded Hashmukhbhai Somabhai Patel from Ahmedabad East, Dhawal Patel from Valsad, Mukeshbhai Chandrakant Dalal from Surat, Ranjanben Dhananjay Bhatt from Vadodara, Nimuben Bambhania from Bhavnagar, Bhikhaji Dudhaji Thakor from Sabarkantha and Jashubhai Bhilubhai Rathwa from Chhota Udaipur.

BJP 2nd candidate list

The BJP on Wednesday released its second list of candidates for the upcoming general elections, naming Union ministers Nitin Gadkari, Piyush Goyal and Anurag Singh Thakur, and former chief ministers Manohar Lal Khattar, Trivendra Singh Rawat and Basavaraj Bommai, in its list of 72 candidates.

According to the list, BJP chief spokesperson and Rajya Sabha MP Anil Baluni has been fielded from Garhwal in Uttarakhand, while in Delhi, the saffron party has fielded two new candidates– Harsh Malhotra from East Delhi and Yogendra Chandolia from North West Delhi.

In Karnataka, Union minister Pralhad Joshi will fight from Dharwad while former chief minister B S Yediyurappa’s son B Y Raghavendra will contest from Shivamogga.

Tejasvi Surya, the BJP’s youth wing chief, will seek re-election from Bengaluru South.

Yaduveer Krishnadatta Wadiyar of the erstwhile Mysore royal family replaces Pratap Simha as the BJP candidate in the Mysore seat.

Earlier this month, the BJP had announced its first list of 195 candidates for the Lok Sabha polls, while the opposition Congress has so far announced names for 82 Lok Sabha seats.

The BJP-led National Democratic (NDA) won a total of 303 seats, leaving the grand-old party behind at 52 seats.

The Lok Sabha polls are slated to be held in April-May this year.

(With inputs from agencies)

