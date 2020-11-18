Ahead of the West Bengal Assembly polls, which are scheduled to be held next year, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is in no mood to keep any stone unturned that would help the party to win maximum seats in the state. According to news agency ANI, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has sent its top office-bearers to tour West Bengal and submit a ground report on the strategy needed to usurp power from the Mamata Banerjee government. Also Read - As Cases Surge in National Capital, Is Delhi Govt Mulling Another Lockdown? What We Know So Far

This comes after a decision by the party that BJP President JP Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit the state regularly till the Assembly polls to take a stock of the preparations by the state unit.

BJP President JP Nadda and national General Secretary (Organisation) BL Santhosh have given the task to the leaders to understand the issues within the state unit and interact with various factions. This is being done in an attempt to send out a message that the Central party leadership is hearing their grievances, while also boosting their morale. The leaders have been asked to compile a detailed report, as per various regions of the state, during their tour.

Uttar Banga is being supervised by Harish Dwivedi, national secretary and Shiv Prakash, national joint general secretary (organisation). While Nabadip is being sorted out by national secretary Vinod Tawde and joint general secretary (organisation) Kishor Barman.

Kolkata region is being reviewed by Dushyant Gautam, National general secretary and Amitava Chakravorty, state general secretary (organisation).

National general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya and national secretary Sunil Deodhar have been asked to submit a detailed report on issues, strengths and weaknesses and areas that can be worked upon to counter state government in Hooghly and Medinipur.

(With ANI Inputs)