Home

News

BJP Slams Rahul Gandhi For His Comment on Ram Mandir Consecration, Says Congress Leader Living in …

BJP Slams Rahul Gandhi For His Comment on Ram Mandir Consecration, Says Congress Leader Living in …

Rahul Gandhi earlier today had accused the BJP of turning the January 22 consecration ceremony at Ayodhya into a party event.

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday launched a scathing attack against Rahul Gandhi saying that the Congress leader would like people to believe that the faith of Hindus can be manipulated but no one wants him to interpret how they should practice their beliefs. Union Minister Chandrasekhar, while addressing the media, said Ram Mandir is a deeply felt emotion by Hindus in every corner of the country.

Trending Now

To recall, Rahul Gandhi earlier today had accused the BJP of turning the January 22 consecration ceremony at Ayodhya into a party event. “Rahul Gandhi lives in a la-la world. He thinks everything he says is predicated on nobody understanding the truth and he can get away with these atrocious lies,” Chandrasekhar said

You may like to read

“He tried so in 2014 and 2019 and is trying again. The people of India are wise enough. They understand the truth and what his politics is about,” he said.

What Rahul Gandhi Said?

Gandhi had earlier said in Nagaland that it is difficult for his party’s leaders to attend the January 22 ceremony as the BJP and the RSS have turned it into a “political event” centred around Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

His remarks at a press conference during the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra here came days after the Congress top brass declined the invitation to the event at the Ram temple in Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh.

With a Niti Aayog report saying that over 24.82 crore people moved out of multidimensional poverty in nine years till 2022-23, Chandrasekhar lauded Modi’s pro-poor and welfare policies for development and accused the Congress of misleading the poor with empty slogans of ‘Garibi Hatao’.

The Modi government has reversed the “anyay” (injustice), he said in a swipe at Gandhi’s Nyay Yatra.

The Congress played on the poor for decades, he said. The Modi government has made a transformational impact, he said.

Since 2015, more than 1 lakh start-ups and 112 unicorns have come up, the BJP leader said, adding that a parliamentary report in 2012 had noted that nine groups had cornered 97 per cent of the net worth in the banking system.

Capital availability for the young innovators was then scarce but now they are rising due to a supportive system, he added.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.