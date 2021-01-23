New Delhi: Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Kolkata, clashes erupted between workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Trinamool Congress in West Bengal’s Howrah. “Our workers were attacked today. If TMC wants this kind of politics, then, an answer will be given to them in the same language”, a local BJP leader said. Also Read - BJP Demands Deployment of Central Forces in West Bengal Ahead of Crucial Assembly Polls

Earlier on Friday, a clash was reported from BJP’s party offices in West Bengal between old party workers and the ones who recently joined from the Trinamool Congress. Reports had claimed that one of the fights took place at the Asansol office behind closed doors in front of Minister Babul Supriyo and national secretary Arvind Menon.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Kolkata, later in the day to ‘ Parakram Diwas’ celebrations to commemorate Bose’s birth anniversary.

The West Bengal government, on the other hand, is celebrating the day as ‘Deshnayak Diwas. “I don’t understand the meaning of ‘Parakram Diwas’. We celebrate the day as ‘Deshnayak Diwas’,” CM Mamata Banerjee tweeted, adding that Bose doesn’t require anyone’s mercy at all.

On the occasion of commemorating 125th birth anniversary of Bose, the Centre had declared January 23 as ‘Parakram Diwas’ to honour the boundless courage and valour of Bose.