New Delhi: After the BJP’s core committee meeting, party’s working president JP Nadda is all set to be elected the new party chief on January 20. An announcement was made by the in-charge of party’s election process Radha Mohan Singh.

As per updates, the election of BJP’s chief is taking place as the culmination of the organisational election process. The development comes as the BJP has the tradition of electing its president with consensus and the election of a new president will bring to end incumbent Shah’s tenure of as BJP president.

To elect the BJP chief, the nomination will be made between 10 AM and 12.30 AM and the scrutiny will take place on the same day. And the withdrawal of nomination can also be made on the same day.

Radha Mohan Singh had further added that the process to elect a chief and members of national council has been completed in 21 states.

As per the updates from the party, JP Nadda is set to be the party chief and would be elected unopposed.

After the election, Nadda will replace Amit Shah as party chief under whose leadership the BJP has won elections.

Having vast organisational experience, Nadda was also a Himachal Pradesh minister and became party’s working president in June 2019 after the BJP won the Lok Sabha election.

During the election, the BJP state chiefs, general secretaries and senior leaders would be present at the party headquarters on January 20.

In the run-up to the 2019 Lok Sabha election, Nadda was in-charge of the BJP’s election campaign in the politically crucial state of Uttar Pradesh.

Rising through the saffron ranks, Nadda has long been a member of the BJP parliamentary board. He had also worked as a cabinet minister in the first Modi government.