After Amit Shah called the newly formed People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration, a gang which is 'anti-national', Peoples Democratic Party leader Mehbooba Mufti, who is also the deputy chairman of the alliance took on the Union Home Minister and said that the Gupkar Gang now dominates the political discourse instead of rising unemployment and inflation in the country.

The PDP leader took to Twitter and wrote, "BJPs stale tactic of dividing India by projecting themselves as saviours and political opponents as internal & imagined enemies is far too predictable now. Love jihad, tukde tukde and now Gupkar Gang dominates the political discourse instead of like rising unemployment and inflation."

Asserting that the alliance can't be called a gang, Mufti wrote, "Old habits die hard. Earlier, BJP's narrative was that the tukde tukde gang threatened India's sovereignty and they are now using 'Gupkar Gang' euphemism to project us as anti nationals. Irony died a million deaths since its BJP itself that violates the constitution day in and day out."

“Fighting elections in an alliance is also anti-national now. BJP can stitch as many alliances in its hunger for power but somehow we are undermining national interest by putting up a united front,” Mehbooba added.

Earlier, Union Home Minister launched a scathing attack against the newly-formed People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) and said either the alliance gets with the national mood or else people will sink it.

Mocking the PAGD by calling it ‘Gupkar Gang’, Shah said in a series of tweets that the alliance is against national interest. He also said that Jammu and Kashmir will always be an integral part of India.

“Jammu and Kashmir has been, is and will always remain an integral part of India. Indian people will no longer tolerate an unholy ‘global gathbandhan’ against our national interest. Either the Gupkar Gang swims along with the national mood or else the people will sink it,” Shah said in one of the tweets.

