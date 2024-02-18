BJP Will Have To Cross The 370 Milestone In Upcoming Lok Sabha Polls: PM Modi in National Council Meet | LIVE

Home

Apart from the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, the other big talking points were: the recent white paper on the UPA government tabled in Parliament by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National Council meeting. “A BJP Karyakarta, committed to serving the nation, dedicates every hour throughout the year to this cause. As we approach the next 100 days, it is imperative that we work with renewed energy, enthusiasm, and faith. With the youth coming of age at 18, they now have the opportunity to choose their leaders for the 18th Lok Sabha. Over the next 100 days, our goal is to unite and engage with every new voter, every beneficiary, every sector, and every community. It is essential to earn the trust of the people, and with collective efforts, the BJP will have the opportunity to serve the nation with the highest mandate ever,” PM Modi said.

From panchayat leaders to Chief Ministers, about 11,500 members from across the country made their way to the Bharat Mandapam over the next two days. Party president J P Nadda kicked off the two-day conclave with an address on Saturday afternoon.

Apart from the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, the other big talking points were: the recent white paper on the UPA government tabled in Parliament by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, the INDIA bloc of Opposition parties, the successful G20 summit in 2023, and the country’s global standing.

