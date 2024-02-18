Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • News
  • BJP Will Have To Cross The 370 Milestone In Upcoming Lok Sabha Polls: PM Modi in National Council Meet | LIVE
live

BJP Will Have To Cross The 370 Milestone In Upcoming Lok Sabha Polls: PM Modi in National Council Meet | LIVE

Apart from the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, the other big talking points were: the recent white paper on the UPA government tabled in Parliament by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Updated: February 18, 2024 2:42 PM IST

By India.com News Desk | Edited by Victor Dasgupta

BJP Will Have To Cross The 370 Milestone In Upcoming Lok Sabha Polls: PM Modi in National Council Meet | LIVE
BJP Will Have To Cross The 370 Milestone In Upcoming Lok Sabha Polls: PM Modi in National Council Meet | LIVE

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National Council meeting. “A BJP Karyakarta, committed to serving the nation, dedicates every hour throughout the year to this cause. As we approach the next 100 days, it is imperative that we work with renewed energy, enthusiasm, and faith. With the youth coming of age at 18, they now have the opportunity to choose their leaders for the 18th Lok Sabha. Over the next 100 days, our goal is to unite and engage with every new voter, every beneficiary, every sector, and every community. It is essential to earn the trust of the people, and with collective efforts, the BJP will have the opportunity to serve the nation with the highest mandate ever,” PM Modi said.

Trending Now

From panchayat leaders to Chief Ministers, about 11,500 members from across the country made their way to the Bharat Mandapam over the next two days. Party president J P Nadda kicked off the two-day conclave with an address on Saturday afternoon.

Apart from the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, the other big talking points were: the recent white paper on the UPA government tabled in Parliament by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, the INDIA bloc of Opposition parties, the successful G20 summit in 2023, and the country’s global standing.

Here are the latest Updates:

Live Updates

  • Feb 18, 2024 2:42 PM IST

    Today, on behalf of all the countrymen, I pay my homage to Saint Shiromani Acharya Shri 108 Pujya Vidyasagar Ji Maharaj with reverence and respect: PM Modi

  • Feb 18, 2024 2:41 PM IST

  • Feb 18, 2024 2:41 PM IST

  • Feb 18, 2024 2:41 PM IST

    With the youth coming of age at 18, they now have the opportunity to choose their leaders for the 18th Lok Sabha. Over the next 100 days, our goal is to unite and engage with every new voter, every beneficiary, every sector, and every community. It is essential to earn the trust of the people, and with collective efforts, the BJP will have the opportunity to serve the nation with the highest mandate ever: PM Modi said.

  • Feb 18, 2024 2:40 PM IST

    A BJP Karyakarta, committed to serving the nation, dedicates every hour throughout the year to this cause. As we approach the next 100 days, it is imperative that we work with renewed energy, enthusiasm, and faith: PM Modi

  • Feb 18, 2024 2:38 PM IST

    We have to gain everyone’s trust. When everyone’s efforts are made, BJP will get the maximum number of seats to serve the country. The discussions and deliberations that took place in these two days. These are the things that strengthen our resolve for the bright future of the country: PM Modi in National Council Meet

  • Feb 18, 2024 2:37 PM IST

    Today is 18th February and the youth who have turned 18 during this period are going to elect the 18th Lok Sabha of the country. We all have to work together for the next 100 days. Every new voter, every beneficiary, every class, society, creed, tradition has to be reached: PM Modi

  • Feb 18, 2024 2:36 PM IST

    BJP workers do something or the other to serve the country. But now the next 100 days are to work with new energy, new zeal, new enthusiasm, new confidence and new enthusiasm: PM Modi

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.