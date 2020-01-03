New Delhi: At a time when there is growing resentment over the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act 2019, Goa will host its first grand pro-Citizenship (Amendment) Act rally in Panaji on Friday. The rally will be addressed by Bharatiya Janata Party working president JP Nadda. An announcement to this effect was made by Goa BJP president Vinay Tendulkar.

“Over 25,000 party workers are expected to participate in the rally which will be held in Panaji and will be addressed by our party’s working president JP Nadda,” Vinay Tendulkar was quoted as saying by IANS.

Saying that Congress was trying its best to misguide people over the CAA, the Goa BJP chief stated that the CAA is not meant to tamper with anybody’s existing citizenship. As per updates, Nadda will address a public awareness rally on the CAA at Azad Maidan in Goa.

Earlier in the day, while addressing a press conference, Vinay Tendulkar stated that Nadda will be visiting Goa for the first time after being appointed as the working president of the BJP.

Apart from Nadda, state Chief Minister Pramod Sawant will also address the rally in support of the CAA.

The Goa BJP chief said that CAA is not only receiving huge support in India but also at the International platform. “In countries like America, United Kingdom, people have come out in support of the CAA,” he said.