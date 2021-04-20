New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party’s Yuva Morcha (BJYM) on Tuesday launched a state-wise list of helpline numbers for facilitating assistance to any person in need of oxygen, Remdesivir, plasma therapy or other medical help amid the coronavirus pandemic. The initiative comes at a time when Delhi and Maharashtra, along with several other states have been snowed under by the grim pandemic. Also Read - Netizens Call Disha Patani, Tiger Shroff 'Shameless', Get Trolled For Vacationing in Maldives Amid COVID-19 Crisis

Over the past week, netizens have flooded the social media platforms with requests by Covid-19 patients — for oxygen cylinders, Remdesivir drug, hospital beds and plasma donations.

Among the state-wise list, BJYM also released helpline numbers specifically for Delhi and Mumbai, where the viral infection hit the hardest.

Here are the helpline numbers:

For Delhi: +91 11 61195322

For Maharashtra: +91 20 67326090

For Puducherry: +9144 61713330

For Mumbai: +91 20 67326460

For Madhya Pradesh: +91 7314821330

For Arunachal Pradesh: +91 7005241249/6009851078/7085882828

For Chhattisgarh:

Earlier on Monday, the Gautam Buddh Nagar Police in Uttar Pradesh had also released a helpline number – +91 8851066433 – to connect people in need of plasma with donors.

With a steady increase for 41 days in a row, India reported a total of 2,59,170 new COVID-19 cases today and the highest-ever toll of 1700 deaths in 24 hours. At least two-thirds of the country’s cumulative caseload came from five states including Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka and Kerala, the Union Health Ministry data showed.