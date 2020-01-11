New Delhi: Fire broke out at a chemical factory on Saturday evening in Boisar near Mumbai. Firefighting operations are underway.

The industrial estate is notorious for frequent fire incidents. In March 2018, three people were killed and 13 others injured in an explosion inside a boiler of Ramdeo Chemicals in the Boisar Tarapur industrial estate. The factory is located at Kolwade village of Boisar. The explosion, which took place around 7.20 pm, was so intense that it was heard within a 15-kilometre radius, police spokesperson Hemant Katkar told news agency PTI.

Earlier in the day, a blast took place at an industrial and medical gas manufacturing company in Padra taluka of Gujarat’s Vadodara district in which at least eight people lost lives.