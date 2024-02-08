Home

‘Blatant Lie, Shameful’: BJP Hits Back At Rahul Gandhi Over ‘PM Modi Not OBC’ Remark

Rahul Gandhi alleged that Narendra Modi changed his caste to OBC only after becoming the Chief Minister of Gujarat and "therefore, Modi ji is not an OBC by birth".

New Delhi: The BJP Thursday hit back at Rahul Gandhi over his claims that Prime Minister Narendra Modi does not belong to the Other Backward Caste (OBC) community as he was born in the general category, terming it as a “blatant lie” and urging the Congress leader to refrain from making such “shameless and baseless” remarks.

“Has this become Rahul Gandhi’s level? The poor people, Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Backward Communities of our country considered Narendra Modi their leader. The future of the Congress party is in darkness… Rahul Gandhi should stop making these shameful and baseless statements,” said senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad.

‘PM Modi not OBC’

Earlier in the day, Rahul Gandhi had alleged that PM Modi was born in the general caste and does not belong in the OBC category which he had previously claimed.

“Whenever BJP workers come to you, tell them one thing that our Prime Minister lied to the entire country that he belonged to the backward class. He was not born in a backward class, he belongs to the general caste. You can tell this to every BJP worker,” the Congress leader said while addressing a public rally in Jharsuguda during the Odisha leg of his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.

Gandhi had earlier in his address claimed that Modi belonged to the Teli’ caste, but later clarified he meant the Ghanchi’ caste.

“Modi ji has been misleading the people by saying that he is an OBC. He was born in a family of the Ghanchi’ caste, which was included in the OBC list during the BJP government’s tenure in Gujarat in 2000.

‘Modi changed caste to OBC after becoming Gujarat CM’

He alleged that Narendra Modi changed his caste to OBC only after becoming the Chief Minister of Gujarat and “therefore, Modi ji is not an OBC by birth”.

Gandhi also claimed that the community was given the tag of OBC in the year 2000 by the BJP, after Modi became CM. He was born in the general caste,” he alleged.

‘Blatant lie’

However, the BJP refuted Rahul’s accusations and stated that PM Modi’s caste was notified as OBC, two years prior to him becoming the Chief Minister.

“This is a blatant lie. PM Narendra Modi’s caste was notified as an OBC on Oct 27, 1999, a full 2 years BEFORE he became the Chief Minister of Gujarat,” BJP’s I-T cell chief Amit Malviya wrote on X.

Malviya also claimed that the “entire Nehru-Gandhi family, starting from Jawaharlal Nehru to Rahul Gandhi, have been against OBCs.”

(With inputs from agencies)

