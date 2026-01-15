Home

Mahayuti clinches 68 seats unopposed, sparks controversy ahead of BMC vote count on January 16

The Mahayuti alliance secured 68 seats unopposed ahead of civic polls, triggering opposition allegations, as authorities confirmed vote counting for the BMC elections will begin at 10 am on January 16.

The ruling Mahayuti alliance in Maharashtra secured 68 seats even before the civic body elections were conducted, after all opposition candidates withdrew from the contest.

BJP leader Keshav Upadhye said on Friday that 44 party leaders were elected unopposed, while the Shiv Sena accounted for 22 such seats. Two leaders from the NCP were also declared elected without a contest.

The developments triggered controversy with Opposition parties alleging that the ruling alliance resorted to intimidation and monetary inducements to compel rival candidates to pull out. Following these allegations, a probe has been initiated.

BMC polls: Vote counting set to commence at 10 am on January 16

The counting of votes for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections will begin at 10 am on Friday, civic commissioner Bhushan Gagrani announced on Thursday.

Polling was held on Thursday for the BMC as well as 28 other municipal corporations across Maharashtra.

Addressing reporters, Gagrani said that due to the short interval between polling and counting, vote counting for all civic wards will commence simultaneously at 10 am on Friday.

This could result in the declaration of results later than usual.

“It may take an hour longer than usual,” Gagrani said.

