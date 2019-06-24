New Delhi: The bodies of the seven mountaineers who went missing three weeks ago near Nanda Devi have been kept at an advanced camp from which they will be brought to Nanda Devi base camp and then to Pithoragarh, said the District Magistrate (DM), Pithoragarh, on Monday.

“Concerned embassies will be informed after postmortem,” said the DM.

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), on Sunday, had recovered seven bodies believed to be that of foreign mountaineers who had gone missing.

According to Deputy Inspector General (Kumaon range) A P S Nimbadia, a 10-member ITBP team of climbers had dug out the seven bodies, including a woman mountaineer, which were buried under the snow on the western ridge of the peak towards the Pindari glacier.

“The bodies have not been identified yet and it will be possible only after they are brought down to the base camp,” said Nimbadia.

The DIG said that a search was on for another body as there were eight members in the team, which was led by well-known British mountaineer Martin Moran who had already scaled the 7,434-metre-high peak twice in the past.

An IAF helicopter had spotted five bodies on way to an unscaled peak adjoining Nanda Devi East during a search on June 3. But the immediate recovery of the bodies was not possible because of inclement weather at the peak.

The climbers included one Indian, one Australian, four British and two Americans.

