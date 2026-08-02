Body of mountaineer Nirmal Purja found on Broad Peak in PoK; Prince William expresses grief

Ten mountaineers, including Purja, lost their lives in this incident. While the deaths of four mountaineers had already been confirmed, Nirmal Purja's death was confirmed on Saturday. So far, the bodies of five mountaineers have been found, and the search for the others is ongoing.

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(Image: X/@QaisraniHasnain)

New Delhi: A rescue team recovered the body of renowned international mountaineer Nirmal ‘Nims’ Purja on Sunday from an altitude of approximately 5,700 meters on Broad Peak in PoK. The Alpine Club of Pakistan confirmed the recovery of Purja’s body. On Thursday, Purja and his companions were caught in an avalanche while climbing Broad Peak.

Ten mountaineers, including Purja, lost their lives in this incident. While the deaths of four mountaineers had already been confirmed, Nirmal Purja’s death was confirmed on Saturday. So far, the bodies of five mountaineers have been found, and the search for the others is ongoing.

Body found at an altitude of 5,700 meters

The club posted on social media: “The ground rescue team has reached Nims Dai (Purja) at an altitude of approximately 5,700 meters on Broad Peak—a mountain he loved dearly, and a mountain that has now taken him away from us.”

The club’s General Secretary, Ayaz Shigri, stated that a ground rescue team is bringing four bodies down from the mountain, including those of Purja, two other Nepali nationals, and one Chinese national.

He added that the rescue team has also confirmed the presence of another body at a higher altitude. However, he noted that due to the extremely dangerous terrain and prevailing conditions, the likelihood of a recovery attempt at this stage is low.

On Saturday, Purja’s expedition company confirmed that none of the team members had survived. Meanwhile, regional officials stated that the remains of three mountaineers—an Omani woman, a Nepali man, and an American woman—had been recovered and transported to the city of Skardu on Friday. The mountaineering community, especially in Nepal, is in shock following this accident, and several leaders—including Britain’s Prince William—have expressed their condolences to the climbers’ families.

Prince William expresses grief

Many international leaders and mountaineers, including Britain’s Prince William, have expressed their condolences over this tragic incident. In a post on X, Prince William noted that Nims—who brought global recognition to Nepali climbers—had served with distinction in the British Armed Forces before becoming one of the world’s greatest mountaineers. He stated that he was deeply saddened by the news of the loss of life.