Malaika Arora Slays in Hot White Bralette: Actor Malaika Arora never disappoints her fans when it comes to acing the style game with her suave fashion statements. The actor-dancer and former VJ is also a reality show judge and keeps treating the audiences with her ravishing looks in sassy outfits. Malaika was recently papped coming out of a restaurant as she donned a sexy bralette and glittery pants.

Malaika Arora-Arjun Kapoor Planning Wedding This November?

As the actor was getting snapped by the paparazzi she smiled and waved at the cameras as she walked into her car. Malaika wore pink shimmery high-waisted pants teamed with a hot white bralette and a glittery grey purse. Fans reacted with overwhelming praise for the actor as a netizen wrote, “Inspiration at this age🔥.” Another fan commented, “Ufffffff❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.” A user also wrote, “So gorgeous she is🔥🔥🔥🔥❤️.” Also Read - Arjun Kapoor's Killer Body Transformation Sets Internet on Fire - See His Fat to Fit Pics

Malaika is currently dating actor Arjun Kapoor. News about their alleged wedding have been doing the rounds at the rumour mills for quite some time. The couple, however, have neither confirmed nor denied about their marriage plans.

